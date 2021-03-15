Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Says Fee Probe Spat May Ripple Through Mass. Bar

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 1:19 PM EDT) -- Continental Casualty Co. told a Massachusetts federal judge Friday that premiums for the Massachusetts Bar Association's lawyers insurance program could be impacted if the insurer is required to cover millions of dollars in claims stemming from a court-ordered probe into alleged overbilling by Thornton Law Firm LLP.

Continental raised that possibility in a filing seeking to convince the federal court — the same one that handled the State Street Corp. settlement and resulting messy fee saga — to anchor the dispute in Massachusetts rather than favor Thornton's earlier-filed state lawsuit in Illinois.

"The decision in this coverage case will be taken into account in determining...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!