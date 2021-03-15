Insurer Says Fee Probe Spat May Ripple Through Mass. Bar

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 1:19 PM EDT) -- Continental Casualty Co. told a Massachusetts federal judge Friday that premiums for the Massachusetts Bar Association's lawyers insurance program could be impacted if the insurer is required to cover millions of dollars in claims stemming from a court-ordered probe into alleged overbilling by Thornton Law Firm LLP. Continental raised that possibility in a filing seeking to convince the federal court — the same one that handled the State Street Corp. settlement and resulting messy fee saga — to anchor the dispute in Massachusetts rather than favor Thornton's earlier-filed state lawsuit in Illinois. "The decision in this coverage case will be taken into account in determining...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS