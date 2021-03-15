Consumers Defend Suit Over TD Bank Account Openings

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A trio of consumers accusing TD Bank of unauthorized account openings have urged a New Jersey federal court to reject the bank's bid for dismissal of their proposed class action, arguing the bank is improperly pushing its own version of the facts in an effort to beat their case. In a brief filed Friday, the consumers said TD Bank NA is trying to get their lawsuit thrown out by "spinning an alternative set of facts" to counter their allegations that the bank has regularly opened customer accounts without permission to charge fees and collect disputed funds for itself. Calling these new...

