Pro-Israeli Groups Settle Dispute Over Tax Status, Politics

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit claiming that a pro-Israeli nonprofit advocacy group engaged in improper political activities violating the rules for tax-exempt groups has been dropped, according to a settlement filed in a New York federal court. The initial lawsuit was filed by attorney David Abrams through his organization, the Zionist Advocacy Center, alleging that the New Israel Fund had supported other organizations that backed political candidates without reporting this on its nonprofit tax forms. In a Thursday filing, both the Advocacy Center and the New Israel Fund stipulated that the lawsuit would be dropped. Neither party admits wrongdoing, and they continue to "respectfully...

