T-Mobile Hit With Suit Over Retail Worker Background Checks

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile has removed to California federal court a proposed class action accusing the wireless network operator of conducting improper background checks on retail workers without their consent and illegally obtaining consumer credit reports on both job seekers and employees. Former employee Justin Grant initially lodged the suit that landed Friday in federal court on behalf of the proposed class in the Superior Court of the State of California, claiming T-Mobile USA Inc. not only violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act and the state's lnvestigative Consumer Reporting Agencies Act when checking up on workers, but failed to accurately pay them minimum wage...

