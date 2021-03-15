Texas Panel Ends Stay In Paxton Whistleblower Case

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has said it can't rule on state Attorney General Ken Paxton's argument that a trial judge "implicitly denied" his bid to end whistleblower claims from former top aides when she took the motion under advisement after a hearing, and lifted a temporary stay of other proceedings in the suit. The Third Court of Appeals in Austin on Friday lifted a stay it had entered in the case on March 1 that halted the continuation of a hearing where two whistleblowers were seeking reinstatement or paid leave. That temporary injunction hearing began immediately after the trial judge heard...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS