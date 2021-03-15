3 Firms Ask To Co-Lead Combined Dickey's Data Breach Suits

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit customers suing the restaurant chain over a payment card data breach are pressing a Texas federal judge to consolidate three putative class actions filed in the state and appoint attorneys from a trio of law firms as co-lead counsel, a request opposed in part by Dickey's and plaintiffs leading one of the suits. Dickey's is facing three consumer suits filed in Texas between November and January that allege that the company's failure to employ adequate security measures to properly protect its customers' sensitive information allowed hackers to infiltrate its systems between July 2019 and August 2020 and steal...

