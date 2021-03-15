Browser Firm Opera Escapes Investor Suit Over Fintech

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has granted web browser company Opera's dismissal from a proposed securities class action claiming the company failed to properly inform investors about its participation in the fintech sector in the lead-up to its 2018 public offering. U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl said in Saturday's order that Opera investors Lilian Lau and Leon Brown failed to adequately allege a violation of Item 101 of Regulation S-K, which requires the disclosure of the business development of the registrant and its subsidiaries. The investors did not show Opera entered into the fintech market when it published its offering...

