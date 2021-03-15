Ill. City Wants Acthar Cases In MDL, Out Of Bankruptcy

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The city of Rockford, Illinois, has urged a federal court to hold off ruling on Mallinckrodt's bid to transfer its case involving the drugmaker's hormone treatment Acthar to the Delaware court overseeing the company's bankruptcy, saying the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation should first rule on a consolidation request. Mallinckrodt in January asked for a transfer of this and nine related cases, which alleged claims for antitrust, racketeering and other violations, to Delaware Bankruptcy Court where it sought Chapter 11 protection in mid-October with $5.3 billion in debt. It cited in part the potential for $15 billion in damages tied to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS