Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. City Wants Acthar Cases In MDL, Out Of Bankruptcy

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The city of Rockford, Illinois, has urged a federal court to hold off ruling on Mallinckrodt's bid to transfer its case involving the drugmaker's hormone treatment Acthar to the Delaware court overseeing the company's bankruptcy, saying the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation should first rule on a consolidation request.

Mallinckrodt in January asked for a transfer of this and nine related cases, which alleged claims for antitrust, racketeering and other violations, to Delaware Bankruptcy Court where it sought Chapter 11 protection in mid-October with $5.3 billion in debt. It cited in part the potential for $15 billion in damages tied to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!