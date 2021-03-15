3rd Circ. Won't Unscramble Egg Producer Antitrust Win

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel refused Monday to undo an antitrust trial win exonerating an egg producer and trade groups accused of conspiring to drive up prices, rejecting claims by major grocery chains that mistaken jury instructions led to the claims being combined into a single scheme. Kroger Co., Safeway Inc., Walgreen Co., Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. and others weren't wrongly required to prove that Rose Acre Farms Inc., United Egg Producers Inc. and United States Egg Marketers Inc. carried out every one of three alleged supply reduction schemes to be held liable at all, according to the ruling. Instead, looking at the...

