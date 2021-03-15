Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Times Didn't Defame DOJ Atty, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit won't revive a U.S. Department of Justice lawyer's defamation suit against the New York Times, ruling Monday that an article describing an alleged unwelcome sexual advance was properly attributed to a court filing under a media-friendly state law.

A three-judge panel affirmed a New York federal court's dismissal of the suit brought by the former principal deputy chief of the DOJ's Capital Case Section, Gwynn X. "Charlie" Kinsey Jr., finding that the alleged defamatory statement falls under New York's libel privilege statute. Civil Rights Law Section 74 gives absolute privilege to media reports that accurately cite judicial proceedings....

