Glenmark Rips DOJ's 'Misplaced' Morgan Lewis Conflict Claim

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Glenmark blasted the U.S. Department of Justice Friday for raising concerns about Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP's potential conflicts of interest in representing the generics drugmaker in its fight against criminal price-fixing charges, arguing that the government's concerns are "misplaced" and the law firm has "nothing to hide." In a 16-page response brief, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA argued that although Morgan Lewis represents both Glenmark and Teva in civil litigation and has represented them both briefly in the criminal case, Teva is a sophisticated party with experienced attorneys who have agreed to let Morgan Lewis drop Teva as a client, waiving...

