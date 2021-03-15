Tiffany Says Costco Can't Block Jury, Punitives In Retrial

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Famed jeweler Tiffany told a New York federal judge on Monday that Costco has no right to block a jury from hearing an upcoming trademark retrial over Costco's use of the word "Tiffany" to market diamond rings, or to prohibit punitive damages in the long-running case. Tiffany claims that the big-lot store placed deceptive signage next to thousands of rings in display cases. According to Costco, the word "Tiffany" was meant to convey a popular feature: a diamond setting that raises the diamond above the ring band, which is called a "Tiffany setting" named for the jeweler's founder. Tiffany said on...

