Ill. Panel Denies Atty's Bid For Records In $50M CRT Deal

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel ruled on Friday that an attorney can't access records about a nearly $50 million settlement the state reached in an antitrust suit against several cathode ray tube manufacturers because they are exempt from disclosure under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act. Ian Fisher represented several clients that submitted claims as part of that settlement, but most of his clients were told they were ineligible because they did not purchase the CRT products "for use" in Illinois. The Office of the Attorney General later denied his April 2019 request seeking communications from the office about whether claimants must...

