7th Circ. Denies Texas' Bid To Revive Public Charge Rule

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday squashed an attempt by 14 states led by Texas to revive the Trump administration's public charge policy, which penalizes immigrants for using certain public benefits, after the Biden administration decided not to defend it. The appellate court did not provide a reason for its decision, which follows an announcement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that it would no longer champion the rule in courts around the country. The policy had faced lawsuits and been temporarily barred by multiple courts while it's being litigated. The states had asked to defend the policy themselves and had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS