Ex-Theranos CEO Holmes' Trial Delayed Due To Pregnancy

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 1:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge agreed Tuesday to delay former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' July criminal jury trial by seven weeks due to her pregnancy, but noted her trial's been delayed repeatedly due to the pandemic and he wants "to secure as firm a date to start the trial" as possible. At the start of a status conference held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila told Holmes' counsel and federal prosecutors he received their proposal Friday to continue the criminal fraud jury trial from July 13 to Aug. 31 given that Holmes is due to give birth in July. The proposal...

