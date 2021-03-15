Experts Barred From Testifying In 3M Earplug MDL

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Saturday barred two experts for 3M from testifying about the U.S. Army's hearing program in multidistrict litigation over allegedly defective earplugs, finding that their testimony was based on speculation and hearsay. U.S. District Judge Casey Rodgers said that industrial hygienists Dr. Richard Neitzel and Jennifer Sahmel will not be allowed to testify about the Army's implementation of its hearing programs, as their opinions are almost totally drawn from anecdotes. Specifically, neither will be allowed to testify about the Army's implementation of its hearing program or its efficacy, the judge said. And neither Neitzel nor Sahmel explained...

