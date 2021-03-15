Ex-Steelers Want Voices Heard On 'Race-Norming' Issue

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 11:11 PM EDT) -- Two former Pittsburgh Steelers who filed a recently dismissed discrimination suit alleging the use of "race norming" in cognitive tests for NFL concussion settlement payouts are seeking to intervene in related proceedings, arguing class counsel for that case, Seeger Weiss LLP, cannot adequately represent their concerns. Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport on Monday filed a motion to intervene in the mediation in which Seeger Weiss and the NFL were ordered by the federal judge overseeing the uncapped concussion settlement's administration to address the allegations that Black players were discriminated against. But the pair and their attorneys say neither the NFL nor...

