Sealy Seeks To Put Unpaid Wages Lawsuit To Bed

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Mattress giant Sealy Inc. sought to end a yearslong unpaid wages suit, telling a California federal judge that the workers who sued have no evidence the company willfully cheated them of compensation. Sealy urged U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar to put the workers' claims of wage theft and inaccurate pay statements to bed, asserting the company acted properly and in line with its policies, according to a motion for summary judgement filed on Friday. "Here, not only does the evidence fail to establish that [the workers] suffered Labor Code violations for each asserted claim, but there is no evidence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS