Williams Unit Can't Double Dip On Costs, Contractor Says

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A Williams Co. unit should not be able to pursue a contractor for $11.24 million in costs to complete reconstruction work on a Pennsylvania natural gas facility since Williams will already be able to recover the costs through Federal Energy Regulatory Commission proceedings, the contractor told a Texas federal court Monday.

Danos LLC says a counterclaim brought by Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC to recover money it paid to another contractor to complete work on a natural gas storage facility called Station 535, which suffered an explosion in 2016, should fail. Danos argues that Transco can only recover those costs...

