10th Circ. Says FCC's Subsidy Clawback Not 'Punishment'

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Monday rejected a Colorado phone provider's challenge to the Federal Communications Commission's clawback of improperly disbursed telecom subsidies, allowing the FCC to get well over $6 million returned to the government. A three-judge panel considering Blanca Telephone Co.'s bid to overturn an agency decision to collect the money said the FCC had sufficiently explained its reasoning. "The FCC did not act arbitrarily and capriciously. The FCC supported its decision to initiate debt collection with an explanation of the rules Blanca had violated and a calculation of the overpayments Blanca had received," the panel said. "And the record,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS