FDNY Workers Can't Proceed As Class In Bias Suit, NYC Says

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Emergency medical service workers should not be able to proceed as three classes in their suit accusing New York City's fire department of passing over women and minority firefighters for promotions, the city told a federal judge Monday. Renae Mascol and Luis Rodriguez, two members of Local 3621 of the EMS Officer Union, failed to show how the classes they proposed in their suit meet the federal standards to proceed collectively, the city said in a brief challenging the workers' motion for class certification. The workers in January proposed three classes of nonwhite and female EMS officers as well as EMS...

