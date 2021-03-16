Ala. Tribe Need Not Face Burial Grounds Suit, Judge Rules

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge tossed a suit brought by the Muscogee Creek Nation claiming that the Poarch Band of Creek Indians obtained sacred burial grounds under false pretenses, leaving open the possibility for a narrower challenge seeking to return bodies and funerary objects. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson ruled Monday that Poarch Band, its gaming authority and tribal officials are protected under sovereign immunity from the suit challenging its decision to build the $246 million Wind Creek Casino & Hotel on the Hickory Ground burial site. Judge Thompson added that parallel claims against federal defendants couldn't go forward without the tribe...

