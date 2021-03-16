Investor Drops Suit Over MultiPlan's $11B SPAC Merger

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- An investor has dropped her suit accusing MultiPlan and a blank-check company of misleading investors in the run-up to a merger deal that valued MultiPlan at $11 billion, New York federal court filings show. Shareholder Jennifer Srock voluntarily dismissed the case on Monday without further explanation. Srock left the door open to bring her claims again, the court filings show. Srock filed suit in February, saying that MultiPlan Corp. and Churchill Capital Corp. III hid MultiPlan's "significant financial decline" from investors in the run-up to closing their merger. MultiPlan inked a merger deal with Churchill Capital Corp. III in July. The...

