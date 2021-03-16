SEC Accuses '@OCMillionaire' Of $900K Twitter Hype Scheme

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has taken action against a California-based stock trader who allegedly pulled a $929,000 profit with a fraudulent hype campaign on Twitter for a long-defunct cannabis company. A complaint unsealed in California federal court on Monday alleges that Andrew L. Fassari published dozens of false or misleading tweets in December about Arcis Resources Corporation, a Nevada corporation that hasn't been registered with the SEC since 2015 or conducted business since at least 2016. Fassari, who has more than 13,000 followers on Twitter under the name @OCMillionaire, helped Arcis' share price skyrocket more than 4,000% by claiming...

