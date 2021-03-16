Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Starbucks Can't Make Worker's Spouse Arbitrate COBRA Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Starbucks can't force a former worker's husband to arbitrate his claims that the coffee chain violated federal law by not informing him about continuing benefits under his wife's health care plan after she was fired, a Florida federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell on Monday denied Starbucks' request to kick Raphyr Lubin's Employee Retirement Income Security Act and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act class suit out of court. Lubin wasn't bound by the company's arbitration provision because he was suing to enforce his own rights, not his wife's, Judge Honeywell said in an order.

Lubin had claimed the...

