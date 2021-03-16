Starbucks Can't Make Worker's Spouse Arbitrate COBRA Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Starbucks can't force a former worker's husband to arbitrate his claims that the coffee chain violated federal law by not informing him about continuing benefits under his wife's health care plan after she was fired, a Florida federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell on Monday denied Starbucks' request to kick Raphyr Lubin's Employee Retirement Income Security Act and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act class suit out of court. Lubin wasn't bound by the company's arbitration provision because he was suing to enforce his own rights, not his wife's, Judge Honeywell said in an order. Lubin had claimed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS