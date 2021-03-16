Leasing Co.'s 737 Max Fraud Suit Slashed, Bumped To Wash.

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge slashed most of an Irish aircraft leasing company's $189 million suit alleging Boeing fraudulently sold poorly designed 737 Max jets that it couldn't deliver, saying Boeing's sales pitches and assurances to customers don't rise to the level of fraud. Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer on Monday granted Boeing's motion to dismiss most of Timaero Ireland Ltd.'s suit but left an opening for the suit's fraud and breach of duty of good faith and fair dealing claims to be amended. Timaero's breach of contract claim survives. Additionally, the judge granted Boeing's request to transfer the suit...

