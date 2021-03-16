Greater Migration At U.S. Border Leads To More CBP Arrests

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The number of immigrants arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol climbed in February, mainly driven by an increase of people arriving at the United States' Southwest border, according to a report released Monday by Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, a nonpartisan data research organization. The number of individuals arrested at the U.S. border and at U.S. ports of entry increased drastically, from 3,024 in January to 4,696 in February, according to the report. TRAC says the rise of border arrests came about after the Biden administration "began allowing a limited number of families and adults, particularly those seeking asylum,...

