Biden Admin. Calls Diversity Visa Winners' Relief Claims Moot

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is urging a D.C. federal judge to throw out challenges by diversity visa lottery winners blocked from coming to the U.S. under Trump-era COVID-19 immigration restrictions, saying that since President Joe Biden reversed those policies they no longer have a valid claim for relief. In a brief Monday, the administration asked Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to grant the government partial summary judgment while denying the plaintiffs' summary judgment bid, contending that they failed to provide facts necessary to establish standing at the summary judgment stage. The plaintiffs who were...

