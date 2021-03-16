Trump Hotel Lease Docs Off-Limits To House Dems, DOJ Says

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration wants the full D.C. Circuit to overturn a split decision reviving a group of House Democrats' suit seeking documents concerning the Trump Organization's hotel lease for the Old Post Office building in the nation's capital, saying individual lawmakers have no "personal" right to demand executive branch information. In its en banc review petition filed Monday, the government argued that the 2-1 ruling last December erroneously departed from U.S. Supreme Court and circuit precedents in concluding that 17 Democratic members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform have legal standing to compel judicial enforcement of their request against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS