Mining Co. Sues Greensill Over Soured $850M Financing Deal

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's coal mining company Bluestone Resources Inc. has filed suit against recently collapsed British financier Greensill Capital (UK) Ltd. in New York federal court, accusing it of "continuous and profitable fraud" in connection with an $850 million enterprise financing deal. Bluestone said in Monday's complaint that the supply-chain finance company advanced $850 million to it, but it only received $723 million in cash from the arrangement after $108 million in fees and $19 million in initial discounts. The company alleged Greensill — which filed for administration in Britain on March 8 after Credit Suisse terminated $10 billion...

