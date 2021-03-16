Uber Can't Ditch DC Wheelchair Accessibility Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge said Uber must face a suit alleging it systematically discriminates against disabled individuals by failing to offer enough wheelchair-accessible vehicles through its ride-hailing app, saying there are plausible allegations to keep the suit alive. U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday denied Uber Technologies Inc.'s motion to dismiss a 2017 lawsuit from the nonprofit Equal Rights Center accusing the ride-hailing giant of offering woefully inadequate wheelchair-accessible vehicles. The suit asserts claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the District of Columbia Human Rights Act. The Equal Rights Center alleges that Uber requires wheelchair users...

