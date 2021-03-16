Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Uber Can't Ditch DC Wheelchair Accessibility Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge said Uber must face a suit alleging it systematically discriminates against disabled individuals by failing to offer enough wheelchair-accessible vehicles through its ride-hailing app, saying there are plausible allegations to keep the suit alive.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday denied Uber Technologies Inc.'s motion to dismiss a 2017 lawsuit from the nonprofit Equal Rights Center accusing the ride-hailing giant of offering woefully inadequate wheelchair-accessible vehicles. The suit asserts claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the District of Columbia Human Rights Act.

The Equal Rights Center alleges that Uber requires wheelchair users...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!