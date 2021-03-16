FERC Wrong To Extend Gas Project Deadline, 1st Circ. Hears

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission unlawfully rammed through a deadline extension for building a compressor station in Massachusetts for an Enbridge Inc. unit's $1 billion pipeline project, opponents told the First Circuit, urging it to undo an order that gave the project more time to build. Massachusetts residents and consumer advocacy group Food & Water Watch, among others, asked the First Circuit in a brief Monday to vacate two commission orders — one that granted Enbridge's Algonquin Gas Transmission LLC a two-year extension for building its Weymouth Compressor Station in 2018 and another that denied their request for rehearing. The opponents...

