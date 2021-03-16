EPA Imposes Power Plant Emissions Limits In 12 States

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 1:57 PM EDT) -- In response to a D.C. Circuit ruling that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency isn't doing enough to address pollution from states that makes it harder for those that sit downwind from them to meet clean air targets, the EPA finalized a rule requiring ozone emissions reductions from power plants in 12 states. The agency on Monday finalized changes to the Cross-State Air Pollution Rule Update, aimed at addressing the "good neighbor" provision of the Clean Air Act that imposes requirements on upwind states to reduce emissions if they significantly contribute to high levels in states downwind. As soon as this summer,...

