SF Airport Restaurant Co. Refused Arbitration, Union Says

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A company that operates eateries in San Francisco International Airport refused arbitration of a restaurant workers union's grievance contesting the company's decision to close a restaurant and lay off employees, the union alleged in California federal court. In a lawsuit, UNITE HERE Local 2 asked a federal judge to order Tastes on the Fly Inc. to submit to arbitration of the union's grievance over the company's decision to shutter a Perry's restaurant in the airport and lay off workers without regard to seniority. The union said Tastes on the Fly went as far as agreeing to an arbitrator before saying in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS