Cable TV Co. Can't Pull Plug On EEOC Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge ruled Tuesday that cable TV operator Mediacom must face a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit alleging it didn't do enough to protect a class of female workers who said a male colleague sexually harassed them and made them feel like "prey." U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson rejected Mediacom's October 2019 motion for summary judgment, saying the EEOC had laid out a gender discrimination and hostile work environment case that a jury should hear. Since several of the allegations center on a male call center employee, Marcus Christian, allegedly staring at the women, Mediacom had argued that...

