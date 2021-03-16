3rd Circ. Won't Revive FDCPA Suit Over Law Firm's Letter

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday declined to revive a proposed class action against Patenaude & Felix APC over an allegedly deceptive collection letter stating a debtor could call the law firm if she wanted to "eliminate further collection action," saying that offer did not run afoul of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel upheld the firm's summary judgment win last year in Pennsylvania federal court, rejecting plaintiff Candace Moyer's assertion that the letter violated the FDCPA by misleading a debtor to believe that a phone call is a "legally effective way to stop such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS