Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Won't Revive FDCPA Suit Over Law Firm's Letter

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday declined to revive a proposed class action against Patenaude & Felix APC over an allegedly deceptive collection letter stating a debtor could call the law firm if she wanted to "eliminate further collection action," saying that offer did not run afoul of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel upheld the firm's summary judgment win last year in Pennsylvania federal court, rejecting plaintiff Candace Moyer's assertion that the letter violated the FDCPA by misleading a debtor to believe that a phone call is a "legally effective way to stop such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!