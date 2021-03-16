Biden's Pick To Lead Enviro At DOJ Is Appellate Vet

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's pick to lead the environmental division of the U.S. Department of Justice is a well-known practitioner in Washington, D.C., who has spent the bulk of his career in government service and had a stint at Reed Smith LLP, with a long track record of arguing high-profile appeals. Todd Kim was announced Monday as Biden's choice for assistant attorney general for the DOJ's Environmental and Natural Resources Division. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, he will have an important role in defending Biden's environmental initiatives, which will likely run the gamut from climate change-related regulations to environmental justice actions...

