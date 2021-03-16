Acore Capital Loans $65M For New Jersey Multifamily Project

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Acore Capital has loaned $65 million to Capodagli Property for a multifamily project in Roselle Park, New Jersey, according to an announcement from the companies on Tuesday. The loan to Capodagli Property Co. is for 10 Westfield Ave. West, where the developer plans to build 325 multifamily units as well as 16,000 square feet of retail space and a parking garage with 518 spaces, the announcement said. The property is located three miles west of downtown Elizabeth, New Jersey, and eight miles west of Newark Liberty International Airport. "We are enthusiastic and thankful to work with the town of Roselle Park...

