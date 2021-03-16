US Women's Team Lines Up Appeal With Deal Approval Bid

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Soccer players for the U.S. women's national team asked a California federal judge Monday to give final blessing to their settlement resolving allegations they received worse travel accommodations and working conditions than the men's team, paving the way for a Ninth Circuit review of the women's nixed pay discrimination claims. The certified class led by soccer stars Alex Morgan, Becky Sauerbrunn, Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe told U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner that the deal with the U.S. Soccer Federation should be approved alongside an entry of final judgment on his dismissal of their $67 million discrimination claims. The judge...

