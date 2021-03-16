Minority Owners Can't Undo TV Station Sale, DC Circ. Says

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday tossed a family's complaints over their lost TV station investment, ruling that the family couldn't prove the station's subsequent buyers were unfit to hold a broadcast license or that the Federal Communications Commission would return the station to the original owners if the buyers lost the license. The appeals panel said in an unpublished opinion that, as former owners of a minority stake in the station, Nalini Kapur, Rishi Kapur and Ravi Kapur do not have grounds to continue asking the FCC to undo two subsequent station sales. "The Kapurs have spent more than eight years trying...

