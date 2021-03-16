Mass. Transit Authority Escapes Suit Over Fired Union Head

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts municipal bus driver and union president was fired for doing a TV news interview while driving and not because he spoke out about looming budget cuts during it, a federal judge said Tuesday in an order tossing the driver's free speech suit. U.S. District Judge Timothy Hillman granted summary judgment to the Worcester Regional Transport Authority and its private partner in driver Christopher Bruce's suit, saying that the interview with a Telemundo news reporter was not protected and that even if it had been, the media spot provided ample reason to fire him. "The uncontroverted evidence establishes that Bruce...

