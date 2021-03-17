DC Circ. Upholds Drilling Exec's Trade Secret Conviction

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has upheld the conviction of a Texas man for conspiring to steal trade secrets related to offshore drilling technology, saying the jury had seen enough evidence at trial to show he was in on the plot. A three-judge panel on Tuesday upheld the 16-month prison sentence and $342,000 fine levied against Houston resident Shan Shi, after reviewing the evidence and determining that a reasonable juror would conclude after viewing it that he had played a key role in an effort to poach employees from Trelleborg Offshore in Houston to get the technology behind syntactic foam — a buoyant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS