Tribunal Disregarded Law In Grain Sale Fight, NY Judge Says

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A New York judge has vacated a Society of Maritime Arbitrators award favoring a United Arab Emirates feed and grain company following a dispute with a Moroccan buyer, ruling that the tribunal manifestly disregarded the law by ignoring the Moroccan company's objections to the proceeding. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield relied in her Monday opinion on the fact that the tribunal failed to analyze "or even address" issues of jurisdiction and arbitrability in the $208,300 award, including that the claim was time-barred under the contract between the buyer, Copragri SA, and Agribusiness United DMCC. Copragri in its bid to vacate...

