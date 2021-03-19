A Rare Selective Disclosure Enforcement Action From SEC

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 1:38 PM EDT) -- On March 5, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged AT&T Inc. with violating Regulation Fair Disclosure for selectively disclosing material nonpublic information, or MNPI, to research analysts.[1] Although the SEC has brought very few Regulation FD enforcement cases since its enactment in 2000, the impact on private fund managers is significant. Regulation FD Regulation FD prohibits issuers, or persons acting on their behalf, from disclosing MNPI to certain third parties without disclosing that same information to the general public. Regulation FD was enacted, primarily, to prevent public companies from selectively providing nonpublic earnings information to securities analysts and certain shareholders....

