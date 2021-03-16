Fox Rothschild Sued For $6M After 9th Circ. Slashes Trial Win

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A machinery supplier sued Fox Rothschild LLP and four attorneys for legal malpractice in California state court Tuesday, alleging their lack of research and shoddy trial preparation in a breach of contract case doomed the supplier's $6 million punitive damages trial win, which the Ninth Circuit threw out on appeal. In a 14-page complaint, the Los Angeles-based Mighty Enterprises Inc., which does business as Mighty USA Inc., accused its former trial counsel — Fox Rothschild partner John Shaeffer, former partner Thomas Chan and former attorneys Christina Chen and Amanda Murray — of failing to adequately conduct discovery into its opponent's financial...

