Ariana Grande Settles '7 Rings' Copyright Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Ariana Grande has settled a copyright infringement suit from New York hip hop artist Jason Stone accusing the pop singer of stealing the hook and chorus of her 2019 song "7 Rings," a New York federal judge said in a dismissal order Tuesday. In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald noted that it had "been reported to this court that this case has been settled." The order did not include any details of the apparent settlement and the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment. "It is ordered that the above-captioned action be, and hereby is,...

