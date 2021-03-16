Kelley Drye Must Fork Over $1.5M To Fla. Telecom

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge overseeing a contentious telecom contract fight ordered Kelley Drye & Warren LLP on Tuesday to pay nearly $1.5 million in attorney fees and costs to its client's adversary after the firm was sanctioned and fined for violating a protective order. U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger followed up on her previous sanctions order against Kelley Drye with an award of $1,496,732 for plaintiff Local Access LLC, which sued Kelley Drye's client Peerless Network Inc. for allegedly breaching a 2012 contract for "homing tandem" services. The order adopts the recommendation of U.S. Magistrate Judge Embry J. Kidd, who...

