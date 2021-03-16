US Officials Expect Tough Talks With China In Alaska

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 11:01 PM EDT) -- Biden administration officials will head into meetings with a top Chinese delegation in Alaska on Thursday with realistic expectations and a blunt delivery of their list of concerns, which includes the issues of human rights in Xinjiang and cybersecurity, a senior administration official said Tuesday. While Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan are scheduled to meet with top-level Chinese officials on Thursday and Friday, marking the first meeting between the world powers since President Joe Biden took office, the administration official said the talks will be a one-off, not a resumption of a previous U.S.-China conversation...

