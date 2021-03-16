'Bit-Con' Twitter Hacker Agrees To 3 Years' Jail Time

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- An 18-year-old Florida resident will spend three years in jail for a cyberattack last year that caused the Twitter accounts of high-profile users like Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Apple, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Kanye West to display a message about a cryptocurrency scam. Graham Ivan Clark reached a plea agreement with Florida prosecutors that will see him spend three years in jail followed by three years' probation, the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Clark was 17 at the time of the hack, and the total supervision time of six years is the maximum allowable amount under Florida's Youthful Offender Act,...

