NY Settlement Highlights Growing Risk Of FCA Tax Claims

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James on March 2 announced a $105 million New York False Claims Act settlement against an individual hedge fund manager and his firm for alleged tax evasion based on allegations originally brought by a whistleblower, calling it the largest recovery against an individual in the state statute's 14-year history. This recovery should remind both businesses and individuals that, while the federal False Claims Act specifically excludes tax claims from its purview, a watchful eye should be kept on the steadily growing trend of states permitting such claims under their false claims laws. In fact, Washington, D.C.,...

